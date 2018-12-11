I Got A Lash Lift — & Surprisingly Didn't Hate It

I was worried that come holiday time, the tint would fade and the curl would straighten out in the sun, but no: They looked as dark and long as ever, and lasted a week in the pool and scorching heat. I'm still wowed by how curled they are — they really open my eyes, and yet still look like the natural lashes I wanted. None have fallen out, which is another small miracle as my lashes are really weak. The treatment lasts for a regular eyelash cycle, so most people can expect to see a fade of color and curl between 8-12 weeks, but on week two, they're still looking as strong as ever. As mentioned earlier, my lashes are weak, fair and sparse, but the salon told me that everyone can have this treatment. For me, the showstopper of the whole thing? My new lashes with mascara: