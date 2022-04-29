This is what my lashes looked like before the lift. As you can see, the hooded shape of my lids pushes my lashes down, meaning they don't have the most natural curl in the world. I look like I don't have any lashes at all 99% of the time, so I was really hoping the folks at Nails & Brows could work their magic. I went in for a patch test 48 hours before the treatment. This is integral, as founder Sherrille Riley explains: "In my 20 years in the beauty industry, I have only seen one reaction – however, I would not recommend having any treatment without a patch test prior. When we are dealing with products so closely to the eyes, you would never want to take the risk of an allergic reaction.”