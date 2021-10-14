Everything You Need To Know About Eyelash Extensions

Once you've found your desired lash look, the next step is the application — and don't expect this to be snappy. Your technician will be using a teeny-tiny, tweezer-like tool to precisely affix around 160 individual eyelashes to your eyes. They do this by gluing one false lash onto each of your own natural lashes, one tiny lash at a time. (When your natural lash sheds so do the extensions that are attached to it — that's why they must be redone). Understandably, the initial set will take upwards of two hours to apply. Since your eyes are taped mostly closed — warning: expect an awkward eyelid position that some find unnerving where your eyes are tapped slightly open — try to use the time to just relax and be with your thoughts.