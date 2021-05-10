Tout ce que vous devez savoir sur les extensions de cils

Actu Maquillage

Si vous avez toujours voulu vous réveiller avec des cils longs, fournis, foncés et soyeux, sans avoir à appliquer plusieurs couches de mascara, vous avez peut-être déjà envisagé les extensions de cils semi-permanentes, une tendance qui a gagné en popularité ces dernières années.
Contrairement aux faux cils, les extensions durent des semaines. Et si cette tendance est devenue courante dans certains cercles de célébrités et dans les grandes villes, vous avez peut-être encore des questions sur la fiabilité, le coût, le confort et le processus global. Pour vous aider à comprendre la réalité des extensions de cils - les avantages, les inconvénients et les désagréments - nous avons parlé à quelques pros de ce qu'il faut faire pour obtenir les cils de vos rêves.
Les bases à connaître

Contrairement au collage d'une bande de faux cils sur votre ligne de cils, le processus de pose d'extensions de cils est beaucoup plus méticuleux. Tout d'abord, un·e technicien·ne vous présentera les différentes options d'extension de cils : fibre, longueur et type de courbe. La plupart des salons disposent d'un menu permettant d'orienter la consultation et de déterminer l'extension de cils qui correspondra le mieux à votre esthétique.
Oui, vous pouvez sortir du lit avec des cils épais, inspirés de ceux de Kim Kardashian, si c'est ce que vous voulez. Mais si vous essayez d'obtenir un look "mes cils, mais en mieux", où les gens pourraient penser que vous êtes né·e avec des cils souples et joliment courbés, c'est également possible. Avec l'intérêt croissant pour les extensions, le processus d'application est devenu si avancé que le look est désormais entièrement personnalisable. Lors de votre consultation, vous pouvez expliquer à votre spécialiste l'esthétique des cils désiré (longs, super longs, naturels, etc.) et elle·il vous aidera à créer ceux de vos rêves.
"De nos jours, il existe plusieurs textures différentes pour les extensions de cils", explique l'experte en cils Clementina Richardson d'Envious Lashes. "Vous pouvez opter pour des cils en fibre de faux-mink de qualité, qui sont souples et légers. Vous pouvez aussi opter pour des cils en soie ultra douce, qui sont extrêmement doux au toucher, mais qui créent un effet plus spectaculaire que les fibres de faux-mink, sans causer de tension sur les cils naturels. Pour les clientes qui optent pour un look plus naturel, je leur conseille de demander un set de 80 à 90 cils par œil, en fonction de la taille de leurs paupières".
Une fois que vous avez trouvé le look de cils souhaité, l'étape suivante est la pose - et ne vous attendez pas à ce qu'elle soit rapide. Votre technicien·ne utilisera un tout petit outil ressemblant à une pince à épiler pour fixer avec précision environ 160 cils individuels sur vos yeux. Pour ce faire, on colle un faux cil sur chacun de vos propres cils naturels, un petit cil à la fois. (Lorsque votre cil naturel tombe, les extensions qui y sont attachées tombent aussi - c'est pourquoi elles doivent être refaites). Il est donc compréhensible que l'application de la première série prenne plus de deux heures. Puisque vos yeux sont scotchés presque fermés (attention : attendez-vous à une position bizarre des paupières, que certain·e·s trouvent dérangeante, lorsque vos yeux sont légèrement ouverts) essayez d'utiliser ce temps pour vous détendre et vous concentrer sur vos pensées.
Les avantages des extensions de cils

Si vous avez déjà vu quelqu'un avec des cils d'une longueur distrayante, si fournis et voluptueux qu'ils ne peuvent être naturels, alors vous connaissez l'avantage numéro un des extensions : vous pouvez vous balader avec les cils que vous auriez aimé avoir à la naissance, et ça, sans mascara.
"L'un des grands avantages des extensions de cils est que vous n'aurez plus jamais à porter de mascara", explique l'experte en cils Skyy Hadley de Blink Beauty Boutique. "Les cils font ressortir vos yeux et aident à redonner vie à un visage autrement fatigué". L'experte en cils Asma Docrat de Boudoir Lashes est du même avis : "Avoir un quart d'heure de sommeil supplémentaire vaut le temps passé à se faire poser des extensions de cils toutes les quelques semaines. La plupart des clientes constatent qu'elles portent moins de maquillage parce qu'elles ont déjà un effet bonne mine".
Des cils sur mesure, c'est génial, non ? Mais pour chaque adepte des cils, il y a toujours une personne qui vous rappellera que les extensions ne sont pas faciles à entretenir, qu'elles sont parfois inconfortables et que leur entretien peut être coûteux.

Les inconvénients des extensions de cils

Les extensions de cils présentent certains inconvénients que vous devez connaître avant de déterminer si elles en valent la peine pour vous. Tout d'abord, elles sont coûteuses. Tirzah Shirai, fondatrice de Blinkbar, explique à Refinery29 qu'un set complet de cils peut facilement vous coûter entre 90 et 175 €, en fonction du type de cils que vous souhaitez et de votre spécialiste. Et c'est sans compter le coût des retouches. Vous devez remplacer vos extensions toutes les deux ou trois semaines, car les extensions se détachent avec le cycle naturel des cils, et ces remplacements coûtent 80 € de plus, au minimum.
"Après la première fois, vous aurez peut-être envie de vous faire poser des extensions de cils régulièrement, mais je dirais que cela en vaut la peine", assure Docrat. "Pour beaucoup de gens, se faire poser des extensions de cils, c'est comme se faire épiler ou se faire les ongles. Cela fait partie de votre routine et de vos dépenses mensuelles. Au fil du temps, cela peut être coûteux, mais selon moi, les aspects positifs l'emportent sur les aspects négatifs". Mais pour les chasseurs de bonnes affaires parmi nous, Shirai prévient : "attention à ne pas aller dans des endroits qui facturent bien moins cher".
Elle poursuit : "Il y a plein d'endroits qui prétendent faire des extensions de cils pour 35 €, mais en général, ce que vous obtenez, c'est un amas de cils. C'est à dire qu'un tas de cils ont été pré-collés ensemble et sont incroyablement lourds. Ils vont complètement détruire vos cils".
Comment ? En bref, ces amas se fixent chacun à quelques cils, ce qui rend la chute des cils qui se produit par la suite un peu chaotique : les amas de cils restent collés aux cils qui se sont détachés et aux cils naturels qui sont encore intacts. Les clientes se retrouvent donc dans une situation délicate : laisser le fouillis disgracieux ou l'enlever complètement.
Mais même lorsqu'elles sont appliquées individuellement, le Dr Lamees Hamdan, experte en soins de la peau, nous explique qu'il est préférable de ne se faire poser des extensions de temps en temps, par exemple avant un mariage ou une occasion spéciale, plutôt que de façon régulière. "Se faire poser régulièrement des extensions de cils peut, et c'est généralement le cas, entraîner la perte de vos propres cils naturels", explique le Dr Hamdan.
Pire encore que la destruction des cils (ce qui est assez grave), il y aurait aussi un risque d'infection qui pourrait suivre une procédure d'extension de cils. "Beaucoup de gens ne réalisent pas qu'il y a définitivement des facteurs hygiéniques qui viennent avec les cils", nous explique Hadey. "Si les outils ou les cils eux-mêmes ne sont pas nettoyés correctement, vous risquez de contracter une conjonctivite".
Le Dr Hamdan répète que vous mettez vos yeux et la peau environnante en danger avec les extensions de cils. Le plus souvent, ce ne sont pas les cils eux-mêmes qui posent problème, car ils sont conçus pour être légers et sans danger pour les yeux. C'est plutôt la colle qui peut potentiellement blesser vos yeux.
"La colle à cils est un produit chimique, et contient généralement des produits chimiques irritants qui peuvent potentiellement provoquer une inflammation, une irritation, des réactions allergiques ou une sécheresse oculaire", explique le Dr Hamdan. Pour écarter tout problème éventuel, votre technicien·ne doit effectuer un test épicutané avant que la colle n'entre en contact avec votre peau ou vos yeux, afin de s'assurer que vous n'aurez pas de réaction indésirable. Il est également important de savoir que ce processus implique l'utilisation d'outils tranchants à proximité de vos yeux pendant une période prolongée. Vous devez donc vous poser la question de savoir si cela vous dérangera ou non avant de commencer la pose.

Quelques éléments à garder en tête

Si vous avez considéré le coût et pesé les risques, vous devez garder à l'esprit les règles quelque peu ennuyeuses de l'entretien des cils. Tout d'abord, vous ne pouvez pas filer sous la douche après avoir fait poser des extensions de cils. "Vous devez éviter de vous exposer à la vapeur et de mouiller vos cils pendant les 48 heures qui suivent la pose d'extensions de cils", conseille Richardson. Et lorsque vous pourrez prendre une douche, vous devrez sécher vos cils à l'aide d'un sèche-cheveux, sur le réglage froid, et d'une petite brosse, ce que vous n'avez probablement jamais fait auparavant.
Docrat ajoute : "Assurez-vous que la technicienne des cils est certifiée et qualifiée. Il faut du temps, de la patience et de la pratique pour s'assurer de poser les bons cils au bon endroit, sans oublier le diamètre de courbe, la longueur et le poids adaptés à chaque cliente. Les cils de deux clientes ne sont pas les mêmes. Regardez également le travail de votre technicienne. Instagram est rempli de photos et de spécialistes des cils mettant en valeur leurs cils. Certains peuvent être extrêmement spectaculaires et d'autres sont spécialisés dans les extensions assez naturelles, alors choisissez un artiste dont vous aimez l'esthétique et le travail".
En parlant de cils effrayants qui ressemblent un peu à de longues et fines pattes d'araignée, même secs, vos cils finiront par avoir un aspect un peu flippant au fur et à mesure de leur croissance et de leur chute. Comme vos cils naturels tombent à des rythmes différents, il en va de même pour vos extensions, ce qui signifie qu'après seulement deux ou trois semaines, vous vous retrouverez probablement avec une ligne de cils bancale, pleine à certains endroits, mais clairsemée et courte à d'autres. Et comme vous ne pouvez pas retirer vos extensions vous-même (car vous risqueriez d'arracher vos cils naturels), vous devrez prendre un autre rendez-vous au salon pour une recharge de cils ou pour faire retirer les extensions par un·e professionnel·le.
La longévité de vos cils dépend de la façon dont vous suivez les soins après la pose et aussi du set que vous avez fait poser, explique Docrat. "Vous devez vous assurer que vos cils restent secs pendant une période de 24 à 48 heures après l'application. Leur durée de vie dépend également de votre rythme de sommeil, du cycle de croissance des cils, de votre routine quotidienne, de votre pratique sportive et des techniques d'application du maquillage. Il y a pas mal de facteurs différents pour garder vos extensions intactes, mais si vous suivez les soins après la pose, tout ira bien".
"Vous devez éviter d'utiliser des produits à base d'huile et des crèmes lourdes autour des yeux - et vous ne devez pas appliquer de mascara sur les cils", ajoute Richardson. Les huiles et les crèmes desserrent la colle des cils et font tomber les extensions plus rapidement, tandis que le mascara alourdit les cils très délicats et peut les casser.
En gros, la chose la plus importante à retenir avec les extensions de cils est d'être extrêmement délicat·e. Vous ne pouvez pas rentrer chez vous à 2 heures du matin en vous frottant les yeux avec le dos de votre main et vous endormir la tête la première sur votre lit. Vous devez traiter vos cils comme l'investissement qu'ils représentent. "Le moindre frottement des yeux entraîne une casse immédiate des cils", prévient Richardson. Elle recommande également d'investir dans une taie d'oreiller en soie, car dormir sur une taie ordinaire en coton peut entraîner un dessèchement ou un décollement des cils.
De la façon dont vous dormez à ce que vous mettez près de vos yeux, il est clair que l'entretien des extensions de cils est un art délicat. Et si vous vous sentez dépassé·e par l'entretien et le coût, vous pouvez peut-être commencer par un sérum revitalisant pour les cils ou un lifting et une teinture. Docrat suggère également une permanente de cils ou même de simple cils en bandelettes.

