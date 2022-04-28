In the quest for It Girl brows, people search far and wide to find the technique that works best for them. Lately, we've been hearing a lot about eyebrow threading — you probably have, too — so what exactly is it?
What is eyebrow threading?
Umbreen Sheikh, founder of Wink Brow Bar, explains that threading is a technique used to remove hair from the eyebrow and other small areas of the body like the upper lip and bikini line with, you guessed it, thread.
The thread is usually made from cotton and removes the entire hair from the root. To do this, your technician holds the thread in their hands, twisting it. To remove the hair, they move the thread quickly, trapping the hair between the threads and whipping them out whole. Best of all, it's a pretty quick process — you can be in and out in under ten minutes.
It's not exactly a new thing on the market, though. It's been popular in Europe for quite some time, practised for thousands of years in South Asia and the Middle East. And for good reason.
Why should you switch to eyebrow threading?
People love it because of its precision — the thread is able to get very, very close to the skin and create a specific shape. "The thread is created from cotton twisted on itself and pulls hair from the root," Sheikh explains. "You can actually get within a millimetre and pull one tiny hair from your brow." This means it's easier to achieve the shape of your dreams.
It's also way easier to maintain than your standard tweeze-job. Tweezers often struggle to grip onto those smaller, baby hairs that just poke through. But threading can remove these pretty easily. This means you can go longer between your eyebrow appointments, making your buck go further.
If you find that your skin gets inflamed, red, and breaks out after a waxing sesh, you'll be pleased to know that eyebrow threading is a far gentler form of hair removal. Since it's only your hair that's being pulled, your skin avoids this trauma. No red or swollen brows here, thanks.
Does it hurt?
As for the pain, Sheikh says that good threading shouldn't hurt too much. "There's definitely a sensation, but it isn't necessarily a painful one," she explains. Her mention of "good threading" brings up a whole different issue. She is wary of the mall kiosks and salons that have cropped up lately — especially because they aren’t necessarily using 100% cotton anti-bacterial thread. "My philosophy is that you need to go to a professional, and a lot of people aren't professionals,” she explains. “Ask where they get their thread from, ask if they have a license. That doesn't mean that it creates knowledge of the brows, but it means that they will perform the procedure safely."
How much does it cost?
While this will vary depending on where you live and what salon you're heading to, eyebrow threading is actually on par with most waxing prices, usually costing you between $25 and $35 a visit.
What to know before booking an eyebrow threading appointment
When it comes to that brow knowledge, shape is one of the most important things. Sheikh says she and her team of technicians can create any shape to meet each client's specifications. But, some people find threaded brows often end up looking the same. William Scott, a makeup artist and brow specialist whose preferred brow-shaping method is good old tweezing, thinks the arches that roll out of the threading chair are pretty similar. "The brows that come out are more angular," he says. "It's a very pointed tip, and the front is very square. Softer brows aren't typically threaded brows."
Another issue Scott has with threading is the amount of hair taken off. “Certain clients of mine have fine, fuzzy hairs around their brows,” he explains. “When you tweeze them, you risk a chance of breaking out afterwards. Threaders will get in there and remove everything. Tweezing is more precise."
But, it all comes down to the technician. Sheikh ensures that Wink is staffed with trained pros who use thread in a unique way, so you can get softer brows. She suggests talking to your technician to ensure you walk out with the brow shape you're looking for. With some research and the right salon, you'll get the brows of your dreams.
