6 Pimple Patches Worthy Of A Spot On Your Face

We all have our horror stories of picking and prodding at pimples as teens (maybe even still, we're not judging). And though we can't deny the efficacy of strong ingredients like salicylic acid, tea tree oil and niacinamide , there's really no need to be liberally applying such potent blemish-zapping ingredients to our entire faces, lest you prepare for some peeling. This is why the rise of pimple patches — little pea-sized dots that work to treat specific areas with targeted ingredients — have been such a revolution.