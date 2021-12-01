Niacinamide has been long-lauded in the skincare scene. Sometimes referred to as Nicotinamide, it's the water-soluble physiologically active form of Vitamin B3. Its superpowers include (but are not limited to) helping correct and reduce the appearance of pigmentation, improving skin texture, assisting in balancing oil production, and more.
While you've probably heard of Niacinamide before — either by us or your favourite skinfluencers — really knowing how and when to use it properly is the key to unlocking all its special abilities.
"It has been postulated that topical application of Niacinamide can promote a broad spectrum of activity to balance skin homeostasis," explained Joao Paulino (Swisse Senior Product Development Associate) when describing the benefits of the powerhouse multi-tasking skincare active.
If your post-lockdown skincare routine is feeling a little lacklustre, or if your skin is starting to appear a little frazzled since launching head-first back into life, here's how to incorporate Niacinamide into your beauty routine for optimal results.
How does Niacinamide work?
Niacinamide works by stabilising the skin's epidermal barrier to strengthen it. According to a study conducted about the impact of Niacinamide on the skin, this ability makes it a powerful tool in protecting and repairing the skin’s appearance against environmental challenges.
The study also found its other common benefits can include reducing the appearance of pores, minimising redness and blotchiness, and minimising the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Who should use Niacinamide?
"Anyone can use topical Niacinamide considering its vast skin benefits. However, research would suggest that Niacinamide use in ageing skin may have improved outcomes," Paulino explained.
Niacinamide generally works on all skin types, including those prone to sensitivity. However, a patch test with any cosmetic is always recommended prior to use.
What are the best ways to incorporate Niacinamide into a beauty routine?
Generally considered to be a very stable and compatible ingredient, it can work with many other skincare actives, including Retinol.
Niacinamide stability means it can be incorporated in many different formats for topical use — like creams, lotions, serums, toners, even SPF — which is great if there's a gap in your skincare routine you're looking to fill. Joao stated that as little as 2% Niacinamide is efficacious.
"Niacinamide is a great skin-loving ingredient to use in your morning routine," said Joao, explaining the benefits of utilising a Niacinamide serum. A daily serum such as the Swisse Vitamin C 10% Brightening Booster Serum contains Niacinamide at 2% to protect the skin’s natural moisture barrier, plus stabilised Vitamin C at 10% which is scientifically proven to correct dull skin, dark spots, uneven skin tone and pigmentation.
For amplified beauty benefits, Niacinamide also comes in a beauty supplement, much like the Swisse Beauty Bright Skin Booster which supports healthy, radiant skin from within.
What ingredients does niacinamide work best with?
According to Joao, Niacinamide works at its best when paired with other skincare actives. Like all good beauty routines, adequate SPF protection will amplify the benefits of Niacinamide.
"Living in a climate with exposure to strong UV rays like in Australia, using an SPF daily along with Niacinamide containing products will further support its proposed skin benefits," suggested Joao.
"Niacinamide works well alongside a number of ingredients, namely peptides, hyaluronic acid, AHAs/BHAs, and general antioxidants."
This medicine may not be right for you. Always read the label and any warnings before purchase. Follow the directions for use. If symptoms persist, talk to your health professional. Supplements may only be of assistance if dietary intake is inadequate.