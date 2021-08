Structurally my eyes are tiny and go squinty the second I step outside on a hazy day or smile hard. So, when it comes to mascara, I've come to be particular, or else I end up constantly skimming a finger across my lower lash line to clean up the sooty black fallout, which, if left unattended, can make me look more tired than awake. Ideally, I want a little bit of natural lift and separation to my lashes, but most volumizing mascaras I've tried lean sticky, or worse, clumpy, and make my eyes feel itchy and heavy.