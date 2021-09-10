‘Holiday Vibes’ Is The Carefree Beauty Trend We’ve Been Craving

Despite what many celebrity Instagram accounts may have you believe, holidays aren't really on the cards for a lot of us right now. But that doesn't mean we can't wistfully daydream of OOO emails and summer days at pristine beaches.
As we prepare for warm weather and eased restrictions Down Under, it's only natural that we're taking stock of our spring beauty routines. And with New York Fashion Week in full swing, there's plenty of runway beauty worth mining for inspiration.
But this year, instead of the bold graphic eyes and dark lips we've been seeing on repeat, the spring-ready runways all seemed to home in on a particular look: Holiday vibes.
The beauty equivalent of TikTok's 'Coconut Girl' fashion aesthetic, holiday beauty calls for a carefree approach to our hair and makeup, channelling your inner vacationer with sunkissed skin and 'don't care' hair — two trends we can definitely get on board with after the year we've had. Read on for our favourite runway looks courtesy of New York Fashion Week.
At Proenza Schouler, hair was kept flowing and breezy, with partings halfhazzardly lined, while on faces it was all about high-impact blush, natural brows and swipe of lip tint.
Ulla Johnson made a case for the new beach wave, a style that boasts brushed out ringlets and embraces all the frizz and texture of salty holiday hair. Colour us inspired to swap out our blowdryers this season for some sea salt spray — a bottle easy to carry around with the triple handbag trend also spotted as part of the collection.
Trust Prabal Gurang to not skimp on the glamour. With packed on blush, honey-hued gloss and a swipe of shimmer (or even just lip balm for a dewy effect) on the lids, these looks show us how to take this sunny beuty trend to night.
Peter Do proved that wet look hair isn't going anywhere. But instead of the usual slicked-back styles we've known, this season we're shaking it up for a more imperfect look. All you need is some gel and a paddle brush and you've got yourself the ultimate summer evening look.
Collina Strada's stunningly diverse models were the epitome of cool with their streaked flowing locks and luminous, bronzed skin. But what really drew us in was the presence of the bleached brow trend we've been eyeing off as of late. But if you're not quite ready to plunge into the deep end this season, TikTok's faux bleached brow hack has you covered