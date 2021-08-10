Nothing causes a stir in the world of beauty like a trend that involves our brows. Arguably the feature we’ve been most invested in over the last few years, we’re certainly not ready to lose our precious arches anytime soon.
But while many of us passed on the brief return to thin ‘00s brows, the recent bleached brow movement has been a little more tempting.
Reflecting a wide movement in makeup where looks are more experimental and unconventional, largely thanks to the ever-growing community of uber-talented beauty TikTokers and makeup artists like Pat McGrath and Isamaya French, the ‘anti-makeup’ look of bleached brows has been a staple on runways and editorial shoots. But now, with celebrities like Iris Law and Maisie Williams demonstrating the look’s mainstream appeal, we’re sold.
For those of us who are concerned about making such a drastic change, TikTok has a hack for those who just want to try the look on.
Kicked off by user @spaghetti4000, the trick to trialling the bleached brow look is actually super easy. Simply take your concealer or full-coverage foundation and brush it through your brows to your heart’s content. Finish off with some setting powder or pale eyeshadow and you’re good to go.
So why the no brows? The idea is to opt for this look when wanting to hero a bold eye/lash look. Not only that, but it tends to have a flattering effect on how your face is framed, particularly if you like to take your eyeshadow right up to your brow bone.
The look that inspired it all was actually Donatella Versace’s classic smokey-eye — which was made more prominent by her ultra-bright platinum locks and brows. Don’t believe us? Take note of some of these stunning recreations.
@aliyeeen
no i’m sorry i absolutely ate this up!!!!! #NeverJustAGame #Ballers #hijabi #makeup #bleachedbrows♬ t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l - WILLOW
@kamgregory
i didn’t think bleached brows were for me but listennnn🤭 WHAT DO WE THINK?? (ib @spaghetti4000 ) #bleachedbrows #makeuptutorial #foryou #fy♬ Miss The Rage (Mario Judah) - HyPerZan
@makeupbysamanthaharvey
Trying bleached brows🖤 @spaghetti4000 recreation #smokeyeye #bleachedbrows #smokeyeyetutorial #mua #makeup #makeuptutorial #fyp #viral♬ a new kind of love by frou frou - tictac kisser
@sam.laur99
Reply to @sunnisativa gotta give the ppl what they ask 4! (Excuse the dodgy lighting at the end :c! ) #bleachedbrows #alt #altmakeup #belfast♬ original sound - Faithndrums