Reflecting a wide movement in makeup where looks are more experimental and unconventional, largely thanks to the ever-growing community of uber-talented beauty TikTokers and makeup artists like Pat McGrath and Isamaya French, the ‘anti-makeup’ look of bleached brows has been a staple on runways and editorial shoots. But now, with celebrities like Iris Law and Maisie Williams demonstrating the look’s mainstream appeal, we’re sold.