Two years in the making, the five-piece collection (which launches at the end of June) takes inspiration from luxury fashion drops. "I'm so immersed in fashion and art, it didn't make sense to do one collection that would live on the shelf for 10 years," Isamaya told R29. "The range is approached in the same way that fashion would be." It'll consist of four yearly drops as well as collaborations, which means there's a lot to explore, "like beauty territories and subcultures," said Isamaya.