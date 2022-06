Celestial makeup, which is pared back but boasts a subtle gleam in all the right places, is Isamaya's go-to for summer. "People are so into the glaze that they lost their minds and now they just look sweaty. Now, it's about keeping a healthy glow but not looking wet." It's why she had to launch Industrial Skinlacq Triple Hyaluronic Glow Serum, £60 . "This is a transparent pearl skin glass, which works on all skin tones. It's seriously hydrating but you can also mix it with foundation to maintain hydration in your skin. If you do foundation over it, it looks so amazing."