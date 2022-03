I Tried The Perfect Lip Shade Hack Using Brow Pencil & It Actually Works

Ahead of spring I'm really into cream blush but TikTokers are even using powder versions. I gave the hack a try using one of my go-tos for very natural makeup: Hourglass Vanish Blush Stick in Wonder, £45 , which is a light coral-pink. Though it looks gorgeous on my cheeks, it gave my lips a frosty pink finish — and I hated it. I went back to the drawing board and reached for another of my favourites: Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick in Dou Dou, £44 , which is a couple of shades darker. The bullet is precise so you could apply this straight to your lips, use your finger to swipe it on or take a flat brush and apply it that way, like I did. Happily, the colour suited me a lot better. The last step is a slick of lip gloss and I opted for NYX Professional Makeup Juice Gloss in Watermelon Suga, £7.50 . Though it appears tinted, it's very sheer and basically goes on clear, enhancing the colour of the blush underneath.