I can't deny the colour suited me well. Why wouldn't it? This is the brow pencil and blush I use most days. The colour was a little rosy compared to the more taupe-brown lip shades I usually gravitate towards but it worked and it actually looked really pretty! I love the addition of the gloss, too, something I wouldn't usually try. It felt nourishing, not sticky, and gave my lips dimension. I've got to admit, though, a proper lip liner has much better staying power.