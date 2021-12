Though Mario's video is currently doing numbers, he isn't the only one to make waves with the technique. TikTokers such as @serenalakkiss and @blueeyedcai are also sold on the trick, with 60.3k views and an enormous 561.5k views respectively. If TikTok's beauty enthusiasts are to be believed, the result is perky, sculpted and plump lips naturally. As a makeup obsessive, I had to give it a go, to see whether it works IRL or just on camera. Before I get into the nitty-gritty, though, I think it's important to say that the shape and size of your lips are all down to genetics. At R29 we want you to feel comfortable in your own skin but if social media is anything to go by, lips can be an insecurity for some. Personally, I like to use lip liner to elevate, not completely change the size of my lips, and a great nude lipstick pulls a painstakingly applied beauty look together.