When I line my lips the finished result can often look a little 'fake', as though it's obvious I've tried to give my lips a push. The bow and arrow lip contouring hack is so much more natural; I'd even say it made my top lip look twice as ample as before. I can only assume this is down to the contour providing the illusion of a shadow above the top lip (making it look bigger) and the lip liner arrow giving the centre of the lip more volume. The bottom contour didn't do much to enhance my bottom lip, though. Huda and I both used matte lipstick (the applicator makes it easy to overline lips for more of a lift) but if I were to try this again, I'd reach for something with a satin or gloss finish to give the illusion of juicier lips, as the light really bounces off it. I love Charlotte Tilbury The Super Nudes K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick, which is available in five nude shades, as well as Fenty Beauty Sheer Shiny Lipstick , and e.l.f. SRSLY Satin Lipstick Nectar