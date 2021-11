I Tried TikTok’s Lube Makeup Primer Hack & The Results Surprised Me

In the clips, TikTokers are mostly using Durex's Play Water Based Feel Lubricant Gel, either applying it to their skin before following with a layer of foundation, or mixing it in with their makeup just as you would do a usual primer. They say it makes their skin glow and helps their makeup stick around for longer, actually performing better than the primers inside their beauty stash. The reviews are impressive to say the least, but what do the skincare experts think? Leading TikTok skincare enthusiast Hyram Yarbro took to the app to break it down. "Using lube as a makeup primer: is it even good for your skin?" he asked. "First, I was shocked because I was like, what are the ingredients, are they gonna destroy your skin? But I was thinking about it, and if it's going to be shoved up where the sun doesn't shine, the ingredients probably aren't too shabby." Nicely put.