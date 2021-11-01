I Tried TikTok’s Lube Makeup Primer Hack & The Results Surprised Me

Having researched the Durex lube, Hyram added, "I looked at the ingredients list and found that it has propylene glycol, sodium hydroxide, benzoic acid and hydroxyethyl cellulose: ingredients you find in most skincare products. So is it bad for your skin, not really. Can you use it? Yeah. Should you use it? That's a whole other question..." If Hyram isn't concerned, neither am I. In the name of Beauty In A Tik (and as someone with very oily skin) I had to give it a go. I thought, 'could there be method to the madness?'. Most lubricants are water-based and, as Hyram suggested, if you scan the ingredients list, you'll see that some contain moisturising ingredients often found in skincare. I picked up the Roam Refreshing Gel Lubricant, which includes glycerin (great for dry skin) and aloe vera (soothing and beneficial for inflammation) and suddenly it made sense. As I applied a couple of drops to my face, it felt just like a 'normal' primer — smooth and a tiny bit tacky to help the makeup adhere properly.