Makeup By Mario Has Arrived — Here’s What Everything Looks Like On

If you flick through the archives of the Kardashian-Jenners' most iconic beauty looks, you'll notice that there's only one man behind them: makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. Boasting a killer contour, flawless skin and '90s-inspired nude lips, his 'soft glam' signature is unmistakable, not to mention world-famous.
As his celebrity clientele grew, suddenly everyone wanted to do makeup like Mario — whether you were a makeup artist or a beauty obsessive. Today he's one of the makeup industry's biggest (and nicest!) legends so when he announced the launch of his namesake beauty brand — Makeup by Mario — it was met with incredible hype.
Almost a year since beauty lovers in the US got their hands on the products, Makeup by Mario is finally available in the UK at Cult Beauty. So what can you expect? There are three Instagram-worthy eyeshadow palettes in various finishes (from matte to metallic) with shades to suit all skin tones, like burnt copper, petal pink and a handful of natural nudes inspired by human skin. And it wouldn't be a collection without a matte liquid liner and a selection of pearlescent highlighters.
I've been a Mario super-fan since day one so I couldn't wait to get my hands on everything. But what's worth your money? I tried over £200 worth of products and here's my honest verdict.
