Makeup By Mario Has Arrived — Here’s What Everything Looks Like On

Almost a year since beauty lovers in the US got their hands on the products, Makeup by Mario is finally available in the UK at Cult Beauty. So what can you expect? There are three Instagram-worthy eyeshadow palettes in various finishes (from matte to metallic) with shades to suit all skin tones, like burnt copper, petal pink and a handful of natural nudes inspired by human skin. And it wouldn't be a collection without a matte liquid liner and a selection of pearlescent highlighters.