From Hourglass' Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara (which lengthens in one swipe and cleverly removes with just water) to L'Oréal Paris' Paradise Castor Oil-Enriched Volumising Mascara (deeply moisturises lashes as it defines), there are so many brilliant new mascaras to choose from right now. But nothing has drummed up hype on Instagram quite like Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes.
Launching on charlottetilbury.com today, Push Up Lashes, £23, is the latest product to join Charlotte Tilbury's cult Pillow Talk dynasty, which boasts blush, lipstick, eyeshadow palettes and much more. The first Pillow Talk mascara is unique to say the least and it's all down to the distinctive "paddle" brush. Application is a two-step process: the mascara brush features a flat area designed to layer the product onto lashes, while tiny plastic bristles attached to either side comb the product through each individual lash. Charlotte's mantra is "load, comb and lift", as the hotly anticipated product promises a 24 hour vertical lift effect, all without the need for an eyelash curler.
It's fair to say Push Up Lashes is like nothing else out there currently and that's exactly why it has amassed a waiting list of 45,000 people in seven days. But is it really worth the hype? While professional makeup artists are already obsessed, I had to give it a go myself, and I discovered that there is a knack to nailing it.
I'm blessed with lots of lashes but they are poker straight. As per the instructions, I plied them with product using the flat side of the brush. At first, I was taken aback, as there appeared to be a block of mascara coating my lashes. But that's where the clever comb comes in. Once I rotated the brush and pulled the bristles through my lashes, the product quickly began to disperse and my lashes were made instantly thicker and given a substantial lift from root to tip.
Thanks to smart ingredients such as carnauba wax and KerestoreTM 2.0, which mimics keratin, this mascara makes lashes flexible, not rock hard. As a result, the product didn't flake onto my cheeks after a day's wear. While it isn't entirely waterproof, it does resist humidity and sweaty environments. I put it through its paces on a run, and it didn't smudge one bit. It did take a little while to dry though, which is important to remember if you're impatient like me.
I usually use Glossier Lash Slick or Gucci Beauty Mascara L'Obscur, both of which impart quite a natural, feathery finish. But Push Up Lashes is all about the drama; think of it like a lash lift and tint in a tube. That said, you could totally skip the 'load' part and simply go in with the comb; it would still define and lengthen brilliantly. Overall, this is the perfect mascara if you prefer the more is more effect when it comes to lashes. One last piece of advice: act fast. I predict a sell out.
