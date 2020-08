I usually use Glossier Lash Slick or Gucci Beauty Mascara L'Obscur , both of which impart quite a natural, feathery finish. But Push Up Lashes is all about the drama; think of it like a lash lift and tint in a tube. That said, you could totally skip the 'load' part and simply go in with the comb; it would still define and lengthen brilliantly. Overall, this is the perfect mascara if you prefer the more is more effect when it comes to lashes. One last piece of advice: act fast. I predict a sell out.