We Tried Glossier's New Mascara — & Here's Our Review

To back up its claims, Glossier has published the results of a poll of Lash Slick users; 94% of people said it doesn't flake, 91% said it doesn't smudge, and 91% said it lasts all day. Our verdict, having used the new-in mascara for a week? The lift is fantastic, the wand is super easy to use, and the formula is thin enough to ensure a natural look that can be built upon, rather than the clumpy and gloopy results we wanted back in the '00s. For those with weaker, shorter and fairer lashes, we'd recommend two or three coats, allowing the product to dry between applications, but for the lucky long-lashed out there, one coat really is enough.