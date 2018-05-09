We Tried Glossier's New Mascara — & Here's Our Review

Stop the press: Glossier has launched its first mascara, Lash Slick, and it lives up to all our Insta-worthy expectations. "The mascara you've been waiting for" is the result of 248 trial-and-error formulations and is designed to be your new everyday-wear lash product.
So how does it work? Using Japanese fibre technology, one- and two-millimetre-long curved fibres hook onto lashes, creating the illusion of extensions and helping even the most vertically challenged lashes look naturally longer. Vegan biotin conditions and softens, meaning no more dry and brittle lashes that fall out when you remove makeup, and natural shine polymers enhance the formula's black pigment, perfect for defining the eyes.
"Teeny-tiny fibres coat lashes from root to tip to create a lengthened baby-extension, while the film-form formula lifts, curls, and holds them in place all day like an extra-strength hair gel," a statement from the brand reads. It's water-resistant, too, rather than waterproof, so while it'll beat the summer heat, it comes off with warm water, as well as with your favourite cleanser or micellar water.
As for the wand, which can make or break a mascara, Glossier has ensured its formula goes further thanks to a tapered comb brush – rather than more flexible bristles – that separates lashes at the root, evenly spreading and fanning when brushing out.
To back up its claims, Glossier has published the results of a poll of Lash Slick users; 94% of people said it doesn't flake, 91% said it doesn't smudge, and 91% said it lasts all day. Our verdict, having used the new-in mascara for a week? The lift is fantastic, the wand is super easy to use, and the formula is thin enough to ensure a natural look that can be built upon, rather than the clumpy and gloopy results we wanted back in the '00s. For those with weaker, shorter and fairer lashes, we'd recommend two or three coats, allowing the product to dry between applications, but for the lucky long-lashed out there, one coat really is enough.
Glossier's debut lash product is cruelty-, paraben- and fragrance-free, and allergy-tested – and we predict a sellout. It comes in a minimalist tube in the brand's signature millennial pink shade with sans serif font, meaning it'll sit pretty on your bathroom shelf, right next to your Solution and Milky Jelly Cleanser.
