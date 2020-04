How To Tint Your Brows & Lashes At Home Safely & Effectively

"You don’t need to be a professional to add some colour to the brows but you do need a steady hand," she said. "My favourite eyebrow tint is Igora Bonacrom by Schwarzkopf Professional in brown. This tint stains the skin as well as the hairs, so it’s amazing for filling in the brows. Another reason it’s my favourite is because it pretty much adapts to any brow colour from blonde to the darkest of browns. It works best for cool blondes, so if someone is really warm, I mix in some medium brown, too. For mixed race or darker skinned clients, I use the same mix, just leave it for a little longer or add a little bit more developer. I never use black as it’s too hard and never looks natural," advised Sophia. She added that if you have very sensitive skin, RefectoCil makes a line specially for you.