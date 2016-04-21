Everything You Need To Know Before Tinting Your Brows

Darkens Your Look (Duh)

Clearly, the colour boost is the most obvious payoff of brow-tinting — especially if you have fair arches. “Tinting is ideal if you were born with pale, fine Renaissance brows because you get a stronger look definition and edge to your look,” says Maribeth Madron, makeup artist and Maybelline New York global brow expert. A darker brow tint can also provide extra definition for light eyes, but those with darker eyes, skin, and brows can benefit from a little colour boost, too.



While you have a range of shade options for your brows (much like hair colour), dark brown is generally the most popular. “Most people benefit from going a bit darker or richer than their natural colur,” says Kristie Streicher, a brow expert based in L.A. Keep in mind that the difference between a natural and strong brow isn’t that much. “For a little more drama, we suggest blending the colour one to two shades deeper than the base tone of your hair,” says Jared Bailey, brow expert for Benefit cosmetics. If you go too dark, your brows may look fake and inky.



Makes Your Arches Look Thicker

Beyond adding colour, tinting boosts volume — an awe-inspiring moment for anyone with naturally fine brows or simply over-plucked ones — the colour makes each hair more substantial. “The dye tends to coat the hair, so afterward the diameter of each hair is bigger. It’s almost like putting a gloss on your head; it’s going to make your hair look thicker and healthier,” says Madron.



Even if your brows are already dark, tinting may find hair that you didn’t realise you had. This is because some people’s growth tends to come in blonde, and tinting grabs those peach-fuzz hairs and fills in the shape.



Those extra hairs not only widen your arches, but they can also lengthen your stubby tails. “If your ends are too short, adding a tint can elongate them and make them more substantial,” says Streicher. “You can walk in with what looks like a half brow because of a fine blonde tail, and after a brow tint leave with a full brow,” says Sheikh.



Complements A New Hair Colour

A big hair-colour change may throw off your brow colour, making your arches appear too harsh or just “off.” If you go blonde or light brown, tinting your hair a little lighter (or warmer) can add balance so you look more natural. For example, you can take the edge off black brows by making them dark brown, says Streicher. Or, if your hair has warm undertones, adding a bit of warmth will help it match better, especially if you have fair skin. And of course, if you go dark you make want your brows to pack a darker punch as well.

