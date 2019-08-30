The same applies for medium-length hair, with Maxine noting that it’s important to try and keep as much of your natural texture in as possible. "The beauty of short hair is it tends to dry quicker; although this is a massive positive for most, it can be a pain if your hair needs taming," said Maxine. "Towel-dry the hair well, then go straight in with your hairdryer. There's no need to rough-dry for short hair."