"A good foundation is the start of all good blow-dries. If your hair is too soft and silky, your blow-dry won’t last," cautioned Maxine. "Use products that will create some texture through the hair, and then once the foundation is in, you can start to create shape with a round brush and hot air." Some of my favourites are Aveda Speed of Light Blow Dry Accelerator, £21 (this cuts down my blow-dry time by at least a third), Kérastase Ciment Thermique, £23.80 (I’ve yet to meet a hairdresser who doesn’t stockpile this) and Living Proof Restore Smooth Blowout Concentrate, £26 (when I need humidity protection, but then I like a smooth, polished blow-dry). For more of a beachy, slept-in finish, look to something like Shu Uemura Art of Hair Muroto Volume Mist, £25.90 , which helps bulk up the hair with touchable texture.