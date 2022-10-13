Add These Hydrating Sunscreens To Your Fall Skin-Care Routine ASAP

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
Now that summer is firmly in the rearview mirror, you might be tempted to retire your bottles of half-used sunscreen to the far back corner of the vanity cabinet. But do not take crisp weather as a sign to ease up on your SPF usage: UV rays are still very much present even on a cold, overcast day, and they will still wreak havoc on your skin. This is especially true when it's snowing since light reflects off white surfaces, making areas like the back of your neck or underneath your chin susceptible.
Think of it this way: Applying suncream every morning is a lot like building up your savings – it's boring, but the earlier you start committing it to habit, the better off you will be. Just like keeping a healthy rainy-day fund will boost your financial stability down the line, wearing sun protection consistently will help barricade your skin from future problems caused by sun damage, such as hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and even melanoma.
You may already be using a tinted sunscreen serum or moisturizer with SPF, but their sun-protection capabilities can be greatly diminished due to the formula or the amount of product you used. A sunscreen that comes with hydrating ingredients — but offers sun-proofing first and foremost — could be the perfect solution.
Ahead, we picked seven of the best moisturizing sunscreens on the market. Going from SPF 30 and up, these sun-care products will shield you from UV rays throughout fall and winter, while keeping your skin quenched and free from white cast.
Don't you hate it when sunscreen leaves behind chalky streaks that transfer everywhere? You won't have this problem with Ghost Democracy's sunscreen. The formula is rich in zinc oxide, a mineral that acts as a sheer but powerful sun barrier over the surface of your face. You'll also find niacinamide, a hydrating agent, plus artichoke-leaf extract, which helps to minimize pores.
You can’t go wrong with an SPF 30 sunscreen for everyday wear. Like the name suggests, this bestselling sunscreen from Coola Suncare has a silky and breathable formula that doesn’t feel gloppy at all and easily blends into your makeup or other skin-care products. It features hyaluronic acid, an ingredient that makes your face feel watered and plump.
This cruelty-free mineral sunscreen is our pick if you are after an unscented option for your body that doesn’t dry out your skin. In addition to offering broad-spectrum protection, it has two star ingredients: squalene keeps the moisture in your skin, while shea butter nourishes and prevents breakouts. The product is loved by reviewers for its smooth and creamy texture that absorbs quickly.
Keep this trusty sunblock stick in your back pocket for workouts, especially on a morning run. Its zinc oxide-based formula helps skin retain its firmness. The simple roll-on design means you can quickly glide it all over your face, neck, and ears, and get waterproof and sweat-proof protection for almost 90 minutes. If you prefer sun care with a more matte finish, this is the winner.
Using Eve Lom products always makes us feel like we are getting a fancy facial treatment at home — and its oil-free sunscreen has kept up with our high expectations. It comes with the highest rating of UVA protection (PA++++) and includes niacinamide, which hydrates the skin for prolonged periods. But the benefits don't stop there: The sunscreen also contains vitamin C, which reduces dullness and uneven skin tone, and paracress flower extract, which helps improve the firmness of the skin.
You won't even feel this featherlight sunblock lotion on your face, thanks to a trio of moisturizing ingredients: vitamin E, squalene, and aloe. Customers also rave about how it's fragrance-free and lasts all day long (although we still recommend reapplying your sunscreen every two hours if needed). It's great value for the price if you want something simple that doesn't cause breakouts.
If you are someone that likes incorporating essential oils into your everyday skin-care routine, this organic sunscreen is the one for you. It contains infusions of chamomile and lavender essential oils, which will hydrate your skin while releasing a calming aroma. Aloe vera helps with reducing redness and irritation caused by sun damage. You will be protecting your skin from UV exposure — and smell amazing while doing it, too.
