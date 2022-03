Supergoop! Just Launched Its Dreamiest Sunscreen Yet — & We Tried It First

"I really wanted to love this sunscreen, and I enjoyed it, thoroughly -- I just don't know if it'll become an instant recommendation or must-rebuy like Supergoop's Glowscreen sunscreen is for me forever and always, amen. I will say, some products say "no white cast" and still make me look like I've been making out with someone wearing ghost makeup, but this one didn't, and I can give Supergoop a lot of acclaim for that. It's mostly the packaging I can't get behind, and it's annoying that user experience really matters, but I found this packaging super bulky for no reason other than aesthetics (one of my biggest beauty pet peeves), and if I can't already Tetris it in with my other products, I'm less inclined to reach for it in the future. If someone asked me if they should buy it because they're interested, I would say absolutely — but this isn't making my "best sunscreens" list for right now. But I will say — I do love this formula. Moisturizing but not greasy, and it sinks in well to prime before makeup. Good for you, maybe not for me?" — Amanda Mitchell, Senior Beauty Writer and Stories Creator