Supergoop! Just Launched Its Dreamiest Sunscreen Yet — & We Tried It First

While we may have begrudgingly slathered our skin with drugstore sunscreens during our childhood years, we luckily are in a golden (literally, in the case of certain illuminating SPF lotions) age of sophisticated sun-blocking formulas that won't break you out. The latest example? Supergoop!'s – aka, everyone's fave brand for safe fun in the sun — new drop, aptly called Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50. (Because who is it for? Everyone!)
As the name suggests, Supergoop! is aiming to create a sunscreen suitable for all skin types – but they didn't stop there. An all-too-common gripe with SPF formulas is the dreaded white cast that mineral formulations (made with zinc or titanium oxide) can bestow onto darker skin tones; Every. Single. Face. offers a solve for that problem thanks to a "clean chemical" active ingredient that goes on like a lightweight lotion and absorbs with an invisible finish. Ahead, four Refinery29 beauty editors put the launch to the test — see how the new new goop stacks up the brand’s editor-favorite best-sellers like Glowscreen and PLAY Everyday Lotion.
"I'm a big fan of all of Supergoop's sunscreen offerings, so I was really excited to try this new product. I loved how quickly the formula absorbed into my skin — it was as lightweight as a milky toner or serum and did not leave any residue or whitecast on my skin. It was completely invisible! I have worn this underneath my makeup, as well as on top and the formula has worked both ways, making it super versatile for my routine. I'm thrilled that this is SPF 50 because it's going to be perfect for the sunnier months ahead." — Sara Tan, Beauty Director
"I really wanted to love this sunscreen, and I enjoyed it, thoroughly -- I just don't know if it'll become an instant recommendation or must-rebuy like Supergoop's Glowscreen sunscreen is for me forever and always, amen. I will say, some products say "no white cast" and still make me look like I've been making out with someone wearing ghost makeup, but this one didn't, and I can give Supergoop a lot of acclaim for that. It's mostly the packaging I can't get behind, and it's annoying that user experience really matters, but I found this packaging super bulky for no reason other than aesthetics (one of my biggest beauty pet peeves), and if I can't already Tetris it in with my other products, I'm less inclined to reach for it in the future. If someone asked me if they should buy it because they're interested, I would say absolutely — but this isn't making my "best sunscreens" list for right now. But I will say — I do love this formula. Moisturizing but not greasy, and it sinks in well to prime before makeup. Good for you, maybe not for me?" — Amanda Mitchell, Senior Beauty Writer and Stories Creator
"Will this replace my favorite Supergoop sunscreen ever, Glowscreen? For daily SPF, it will not. But it will serve a different purpose: I see this Watery Lotion as my beach-bag sunscreen for summer 2022. It's a water-resistant SPF 50, feels light on my skin, and the packaging has that throw-and-go feel. Plus it also has that nostalgic beach sunscreen smell — you know the one, like lycra and coconuts. It's like, very, very faint, but it's there, beckoning summer to come." – Megan Decker, Beauty Editor
"As someone with oily, unpredictably acne-prone skin, I've always had to tread with caution with skin-care products of any kind — sunscreens being no exception. I've tried (and loved) several Supergoop! offerings, but this one may be my favorite. The lightweight lotion texture absorbs beautifully into my skin with a subtly glowy finish that I love. It was also great under makeup since the refreshing texture helped my concealer or foundation not look dry or cakey. The smell kind of evokes hand sanitizer mixed with Water Babies (#tbt), but I kind of...like it?" – Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty and Wellness Market Writer
