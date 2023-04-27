What better way to tap into summer 2023's sheer clothing trend than with a selection of airy, affordable silhouettes? Uniqlo has granted our wishes with another brilliant collab with Mame Kurogouchi. The feminine, artistic Japanese womenswear brand has returned for a fifth collection with Uniqlo, and, similar to its past four lines, there is a focus on loungewear and innerwear. The last collection showcased pieces in Uniqlo's famous HEATTECH material for fall and winter. Meanwhile, Uniqlo and Mame Kurogouchi's Spring/Summer 2023 collection offers sheer material that is delicate and comfortable enough to be worn alone or paired with other pieces. The pieces are a perfect stylish alternative to more revealing summer clothes that are still ultra-cooling. The brand's innerwear collection blurs the line between intimates and clothing for everyday attire that is both classic and approachable for any wearer. With a little styling, they can be workwear appropriate or even a daring going-out top that still looks sexy while keeping you covered
The new collection is now available to shop on Uniqlo's site and in select UNIQLO stores in the US. You'll find the majority of the new items come in XS to XXL and at an affordable price range. Select innerwear is less than $30, while knitwear and bottoms are less than $60, with tights and socks under $15. Layer with one of the sheer sleeveless tops or stylish camisoles for a humid summer day, or glide into the brand's light-as-air cotton slip for late-night summer walks. If you've missed out on previous collections, you definitely won't want to make the same mistake with this one.
Innerwear
Designed to be worn as a base layer, some pieces, like the sheer cami, could also be worn alone for a daring and fashion-forward summer look.
Knitwear
Go fully sheer with these tops, and dresses, or opt for a sweater with mesh detailing that adds eye-catching texture to an otherwise basic top.
Bottoms
These ribbed bottoms play on two of the summer's most enduring trends: longer skirts and bike short-style pants. The body-skimming silhouettes can be paired with similarly slinky tops or with something oversized, like a button-up or sweatshirt.
Tights + Socks
The lightweight, sheer material allows you to wear tights or socks on even the hottest summer day.
