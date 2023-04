What better way to tap into summer 2023's sheer clothing trend than with a selection of airy, affordable silhouettes? Uniqlo has granted our wishes with another brilliant collab with Mame Kurogouchi . The feminine, artistic Japanese womenswear brand has returned for a fifth collection with Uniqlo, and, similar to its past four lines, there is a focus on loungewear and innerwear. The last collection showcased pieces in Uniqlo's famous HEATTECH material for fall and winter. Meanwhile, Uniqlo and Mame Kurogouchi's Spring/Summer 2023 collection offers sheer material that is delicate and comfortable enough to be worn alone or paired with other pieces. The pieces are a perfect stylish alternative to more revealing summer clothes that are still ultra-cooling. The brand's innerwear collection blurs the line between intimates and clothing for everyday attire that is both classic and approachable for any wearer. With a little styling, they can be workwear appropriate or even a daring going-out top that still looks sexy while keeping you covered