Uniqlo U's SS19 Collection Is The Only Distraction We Need From The Polar Vortex Outside

When the weather feels like it does right now (a.k.a. really freaking cold), there's nowhere we look for toasty long underwear and layerable puffers more than Uniqlo . If you're not wearing at least one item from their Alexander Wang Heattech collab at this very moment, how on earth are you surviving this polar vortex? But it's not just winter necessities that this "lifewear" retailer excels in. Come spring , we have a distinct feeling that Uniqlo — more specifically their Uniqlo U collection — will make up a hefty chunk of our wardrobes.