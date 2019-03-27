Skip navigation!
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Color Blocking
Shopping
18 Canvas Sneakers To Paint The Town This Summer
by
Emily Ruane
More from Color Blocking
Beauty
Rainbow Nails Are Trending — & Kendall Jenner Is The Latest Fan
Megan Decker
Mar 27, 2019
Fashion
Hop Into Spring With A Fresh Collection Of Colorful Jewelry
According to the weatherman, the calendar, whoever invented daylight savings, and one very notorious groundhog, spring has officially sprung. But,
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
6 Fresh Color Trends To Consider For Spring
Every new season brings with it the promise of a wardrobe overhaul, and spring in particular has the ability to whip us into a frenzy. First, we Marie
by
Emily Ruane
Ikea Home
The 14 Most Vibrant Pieces From Ikea's Colorful New Collection
Normally, the month of February doesn't involve much color. There are mostly gray skies with the occasional swatch of white making an appearance in the
by
Olivia Harrison
Fashion
Uniqlo U's SS19 Collection Is The Only Distraction We Need F...
When the weather feels like it does right now (a.k.a. really freaking cold), there's nowhere we look for toasty long underwear and layerable puffers more
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Electric Blue Is Next In Line To Be The "It" Color Of The Season
It's no secret that bold color is having a serious moment. Why settle for black when you can have chartreuse, neon pink or melodramatic purple? But as of
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Don't Worry, Be Happy: Wes Gordon Sets The Mood At Carolina ...
If there was a collection that encapsulated an entire emotion that most of us take for granted, it'd be Wes Gordon's debut for Carolina Herrera. Gordon,
by
Landon Peoples
Living
Le Creuset Just Introduced Its First New Color For Fall
Labor day weekend is officially over, and although there are still 18 days of summer left, many are already beginning to think about autumn. Included
by
Olivia Harrison
Celebrity Style
Have You Noticed This One Thing About Victoria Beckham's Outfits ...
Once known for being the Spice Girl that loved a little Gucci dress, Victoria Beckham has gone from wearing skin-tight minis to helming an empire built on
by
Christopher Luu
Hair
This "Rainbow Corner Blocks" Hair Trend Is The Coolest Thing You'...
L.A. hairstylist Daniel Moon, better known by his Instagram handle @MajorMoonn, is one of the few colorists trusted by celebs who dare to try technicolor
by
Lexy Lebsack
Makeup
Negative-Space Eyeliner Is As Cool As It Sounds
When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Makeup
Here's How To Fearlessly Rock This Colorblocked Look
If you're in the mood for mod, this vibrant, colorblocked look will get you mixing primary colors with the fearlessness of Beyoncé. We're loving the
by
Rachel Selvin
Nails
29 Manicure Ideas From Fashion Week You've Never Tried Before
Some claim the nail-art trend is on its final legs. We beg to differ. It wasn't dying last season, and all signs backstage at the spring '17 shows point
by
Samantha Sasso
Home
Move Over, Mason Jars — THIS Is The Hot New Kitchen Item
Are your shelves constructed out of reclaimed plywood and pipe? Is your Ikea-hacked bookcase saddled with tomes you've re-covered in brown paper? It might
by
Sean Santiago
Styling Tips
Color Combos That Turn Ordinary Outfits Into Extraordinary Outfits
When learning the fine art of "Does this go with this?" figuring out how to incorporate color is one of the first lessons. But, what we're usually taught
by
Connie Wang
Nails
2-Step Nail Art You Can
Actually
Do
It's easy to assume nail art is too hard to be done without a team of trained pros. While that may have been the case when the trend exploded back in 2012
by
Jada Wong
Shopping
Beyoncé Embraces Colorblocking Trend In Head-To-Toe Neon
Pretty much everyone agrees that Kim Kardashian's Met Ball dress this year was basically Beyonce's Met Ball dress from last year. And, to say that the
by
Casey Lewis
Fashion
30 Color Combinations That Prove Rules Don't Matter
For anyone dipping a toe into truly outside-the-box clothing colors, it seems that step one is to pair it with a neutral. You'll style one fire engine red
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
Lily Collins' Pre-Birthday Outfit Gives Us West Coast Envy
With a new 'do, a reported new beau, and new projects coming up, Lily Collins is poised to begin her 26th year in spectacular fashion. However, you
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Kendall Jenner Wore The Coziest Outfit En Route To Paris
After sitting out Milan Fashion Week — doctor’s orders — Kendall Jenner will soon be heading to Paris to rule the runways once again. On the way,
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Miley Cyrus Colorblocks Like It's A Party In The U.S.A.
We can't shake winter on the East Coast, but it feels a lot like summer over in California. Maybe that's why Miley Cyrus stepped out in Los Angeles in a
by
Ana Colon
Designers
Colorblocking In 2014: Here’s How To Do It
There was a time in recent style history when color was as big a factor as brand, shape, and fit. People who didn't seem all that interested in fashion
by
Connie Wang
Home
Colorblocking Your Home — This Is How You Do It
Colorblocking is a runway trend well-known in both fashion and beauty. It’s taken a little bit longer to filter down into the interior-design world.
by
Abigail Ahern
Shopping
Victoria Beckham Shows Us The Fresher Way To Do Colorblocking
It's a rare day when we see Victoria Beckham wearing color. But, more than one hue in a single ensemble? Stop. Right. Now. But, over the weekend, Posh
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
Kate Mara Is A Colorblock Dream Come True
Okay, we know colorblocking isn't actually that difficult. Mix Color One with Color Two — it's pretty foolproof to execute. But, what really separates
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
15 Colorful Sandals You'll Wear All Summer
Sure, you'll never give up your trusty black or brown sandals, but it's okay to cheat on 'em with something a little more colorful as you step into the
by
Ali Sherbach
Makeup
How To Do Colorblocked Makeup That Doesn't Look Cray
At 33-years-old, a wife and a mother of a beautiful little girl, my love and appreciation for beauty is more experimental than ever. I've always loved
by
Sara Larson
Designers
Phillip Lim & The New Way To Colorblock
Sometimes, it doesn't matter if a piece of clothing is mint green or crisp black. It can have just as much edge, no matter the hue. Such was the case for
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Washington DC
1 Girl, 4 Looks: Monling Lee Is A Colorblocking Champ
Every now and then, you meet someone whose style ethos is so different from your own that it almost feels like you've been struck by a bolt of sartorial
by
Holly E. Thomas
Celebrity Style
Léa Seydoux Proves That Emerald & Orange Are Actually The Warmest...
Not even the color wheel was ready for Léa Seydoux's red-carpet creation last night at the National Board of Review Awards Gala. Dressed in head-to-toe
by
Gina Marinelli
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted