It's no secret that bold color is having a serious moment. Why settle for black when you can have chartreuse , neon pink or melodramatic purple ? But as of late, we've been eyeing yet another new color, and it's vying for that competitive #1 spot: electric blue. Maybe it's because our favorite royal Duchess loves to sport it , or perhaps Pantone's mention of it in their top 12 shades for spring got the ball rolling — either way, we're falling hard and fast for electric blue this fall.