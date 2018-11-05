It's no secret that bold color is having a serious moment. Why settle for black when you can have chartreuse, neon pink or melodramatic purple? But as of late, we've been eyeing yet another new color, and it's vying for that competitive #1 spot: electric blue. Maybe it's because our favorite royal Duchess loves to sport it, or perhaps Pantone's mention of it in their top 12 shades for spring got the ball rolling — either way, we're falling hard and fast for electric blue this fall.
After conducting some serious market research (a.k.a. online shopping and Instagram stalking), we found even more folks embracing this new shade. From Balenciaga to Staud, every designer on the forefront of fashion is jumping headfirst into electric blue waters — whether in the form of tiny kitten heels or a bedazzled drawstring bag. So before you settle for those boring ol' basics, take a stab at fall's boldest color. With options this good, we're betting you'll never pick a black or gray alternative again.
Shop this season's biggest color trend by taking a peak at the 18 pieces ahead. From plastic handbags to corduroy blazers — there's something blue for everyone to try this fall.
