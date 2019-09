We've reached a time where color is the name of the game and with each new month comes a new trending hue set with its own quippy nickname ( Gen Z Yellow Melodramatic Purple ). With fall in full swing, we thought we'd highlight the color that's being groomed for the number one spot. Say sayonara to the days where lime green reminded you of gross cafeteria lunches and the worst of the Skittles flavor (you know it's true!), and say hello to its new and improved, straight from a Tyra Banks/Jay Emmanuel makeover day alter ego. From puffer coats to slip dresses, this trend isn't for the faint of heart. But if you're ready to tackle this season's next color, check out 15 of our favorite lime green pieces to date.