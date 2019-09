But the blue enchanting the runways this season is different: it's a dustier, softer shade that was seen everywhere from Off-White's Princess Di-inspired offering to Richard Malone’s almost entirely blue collection. This powdered blue adds just the right of pop to an outfit without turning away those who prefer to stick to an all-black wardrobe — it's versatile enough to team with other pastel hues , go head-to-toe with pieces of the exact same shade, or wear as the lone piece of color in a jeans-and-white-sneakers outfit. The only question is: How are you going to wear it?