This Just In: Pastels Are Fall's True Champion

That's not to say you have to forego your traditional oxblood reds and heather grays. In fact, this selection of pastels compliment those colors more than replace them. Tan camel coats and lavender handbags living side-by-side? We're digging it. Ahead, we've rounded up four unexpected fall colors worth giving a try. If our autumn wardrobe can look this bright, maybe we won't have to deal with those summer blues after all.