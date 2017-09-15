This Just In: Pastels Are Fall's True Champion

Come fall, blindly returning to the habit of sticking to neutrals is all to turnkey. Luckily, the new season is packing a surprising amount of soft pastels — with soft meaning they aren't your typical Easter-ready selections. Between pink's comedown from the millennial pink craze and washed out shades of yellow, we're jumping head-first into a more colorful closet next month (sorry, all-black everything).
That's not to say you have to forego your traditional oxblood reds and heather grays. In fact, this selection of pastels compliment those colors more than replace them. Tan camel coats and lavender handbags living side-by-side? We're digging it. Ahead, we've rounded up four unexpected fall colors worth giving a try. If our autumn wardrobe can look this bright, maybe we won't have to deal with those summer blues after all.