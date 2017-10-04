Some trends are born on the runway, and some are born on the streets. Back in April, we said red would be the color the
season year, with designers from Jil Sander and Balenciaga to Valentino and Max Mara featuring the hue in their fall '17 collections. After the February shows, Instagram followed suit, with Freja Wewer, Emili Sindlev, Reese Blutstein, and Jeanne Damas all wearing the shade on the regular. So what's changed between then and now? Rather than pairing a red blazer with your blue jeans, or choosing a red bag to complete your get-up, girls on the street have made it clear: It's time to go all-in and colorblock from head-to-toe.
Not sure where to start? The street style in New York, London, Milan and Paris this season is all the inspiration you need. Go all-out with a red maxi dress and boots or mix prints, shades, and fabrics for a creative mash-up of the timeless color. Much like lipstick, there's a red to suit everyone, whether you're more burgundy (if so, go for plush velvets) or crimson (grab a scene-stealing suit).
Click through to see our favorite ways to wear the color du jour, straight from the streets of Fashion Month. Go bold or go home.