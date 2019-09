season

Some trends are born on the runway, and some are born on the streets. Back in April , we said red would be the color theyear, with designers from Jil Sander and Balenciaga to Valentino and Max Mara featuring the hue in their fall '17 collections. After the February shows, Instagram followed suit, with Freja Wewer Reese Blutstein , and Jeanne Damas all wearing the shade on the regular. So what's changed between then and now? Rather than pairing a red blazer with your blue jeans, or choosing a red bag to complete your get-up, girls on the street have made it clear: It's time to go all-in and colorblock from head-to-toe.