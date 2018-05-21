I am still figuring it all out. Every day is a lesson. Because it’s been such a wild couple years, there’s really very little routine in the workplace. As a team we are constantly facing new, often exciting, challenges. Initially it was definitely a challenge to find balance within myself but I have come to a place where you can pretty much throw anything at me and I’m sure I'll figure it out. I have really come to understand the way I like to work, think and my process. At first it was a struggle, trying to operate the way people think you should in a ‘traditional’ company. It took me a while but I realised that just wasn't for me. I have been able to create a business etiquette that works for me and doesn't impose on my ability to be creative. Basically, there are rules like meetings and emails and conference calls and all the things... but you can rig it in a way that’s best for you – and at the end of the day that’s best for your business too.