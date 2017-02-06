How I #MadeIt: Laura Jackson

Are there other ways you'd like to expand your career? What else is coming up for you in 2017?

Yes, I think everyone is always looking to expand and grow. I love food, textiles and homeware. The dream would be to have a clothing, homeware and lifestyle brand, and I would love a prime-time TV show, too – dream big, they said! 2017 is a great year, Jackson & Levine have a cookbook out in May and have some amazing things lined up for launch, we have also created a textile range with Habitat, out in June. TV-wise, Take Me Out: The Gossip is back in April and I'm co-hosting the Brits on ITV2 in Feb. You're a rising style star in the London fashion scene. When did you first become interested in fashion and do you enjoy mixing that aspect with your job?

Really?! I'm not sure about style star but I do love fashion. We have the most vibrant fashion scene here in London, it's so eclectic and anything-goes. I think I've always enjoyed fashion and I hope I've never taken it too seriously, I think it's a great way to express your personality. I love the part of my job when I get to dress up, it's so great when you get a TV job and you get to shop for a wardrobe!