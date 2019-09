My family have been a big influence on my career choices. They are always great with advice and a massive support, so that's whom I turn to when in doubt. It’s difficult to select just one hero. I have a great amount of respect for all entrepreneurs, no matter what industry they are in. Witnessing both their successes and their failures is very inspirational; because it is through failures that we really learn and grow.The fashion industry is constantly evolving and changing and with that in mind, we want to embrace the changing face of retail. Our main aim is not only to provide a unique curation of products but to be a source of inspiration across the board. We want people to take their time with their shopping experience, to step away from the digital and take in the intricacy of the design and items we have to offer. If time is the ultimate luxury, then we need to give them a reason to be in a physical space.I could talk about this for hours but if I had to offer someone advice, it would be these two main points. 1. Cash is king. Keep a tight control of all your costs. If you can cut down on your expenses, do it. Always know how much money you have at the end of every day, it will keep you on track so you know how the business is really doing. 2. Be honest with yourself as to what your strengths and weaknesses are. Then, build a team that will be great in the areas that you are not, so together you create the perfect balance.Follow Modern Society on Instagram @modern_society_london