Why did you choose Redchurch Street for your first permanent store?

Redchurch Street has seen a wave of independent, experimental businesses emerging in the last few years and perfectly encompasses the concept of Modern Society. Its evolution and expansion has made it the epicentre for inspirational creatives. Bringing together both local and international business, I can’t think of a better location to personify the Modern Society brand. It was my first and only choice for our flagship store; the street has a real neighbourhood vibe about it.



The shop's interior design was done by Kiri Barker of Trend and Fayre, who is an absolute dream to work with. We wanted to create an environment that welcomes and inspires our customers, while complementing the luxury goods on display. Hence the contrast of vintage furniture alongside contemporary fixtures and materials.



How did you go about building your team?

Building a team from scratch is always challenging because of its dynamic and complex nature. However, I am extremely happy that we have accomplished putting together an amazing team, which is like a family to me now and is at the core of our success.



We have also built an amazing community in the last 12 months. Redchurch Street has become a more united neighbourhood, working towards improvements for both its locals and visitors. This year Redchurch Street will be celebrating its first Christmas Festival from 1st to 7th December. With so many businesses contributing and hosting activities, it really sets the bar for future events.



What have been the biggest challenges you've faced over the past year?

We have so many ideas and projects, so it’s all about trying to schedule the important things on a daily basis and knowing how to prioritise on a tight schedule. There aren’t enough hours in the day to do everything we want to do!



