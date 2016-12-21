How I #MadeIt: Erin Fridja

Why did you choose Clapton for your store?

I was looking to open a shop in a neighbourhood, somewhere off the beaten track for retail. The idea came when walking around Brooklyn and happening upon some fantastic shops where there really shouldn’t be a retail shop. I wanted somewhere East because I live East and know the area, and Clapton was the perfect on-the-rise destination where rents aren’t yet too crazy so an independent retailer like myself can get started.



What have been the biggest challenges you've faced and biggest lessons you've learned opening Bad Denim?

Never put in a white floor, you’ll spend half your time mopping it, big mistake. Merchandising the shop in an exciting way when it’s exclusively denim has proved challenging.



How do you decide which brands to buy?

I spend a lot of time discovering new brands by word of mouth, reading loads of blogs and magazines and spending too much time on Instagram. As the shop is small, I have to be brutal about what I stock; every jean has to do a very particular job at that price point without crossover. I see a lot of collections and then look at everything as a whole and try to build the dream wardrobe for the shop while ticking all the boxes. I get massively excited at buys when I see that they have really nailed a shape with the perfect fabric. I try everything on myself so I’m 100% behind the jeans and can wholeheartedly recommend them to clients. I am definitely not a natural salesperson, so it’s all about the product.