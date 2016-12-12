Would you say it’s important to have a field of specialism as a curator?



Yes, but mine developed naturally over time. My whole career trajectory has just been about following my nose. The fact I had to work during my MA to have money turned out to be a really good thing because it opened up a world of contemporary art for me. And I was nervous about taking the job at Tate but found confidence in seeing artists’ work that I felt needed to be seen; in my first year I showed the work of Mark Leckey and Marvin Gaye Chetwynd. I was just trying to bring a younger generation of artists in.



How do you personally balance having a family with doing such a busy job?



Since I had my children I went down to working four or four-and-a-half days a week. I just try to be present when I’m with my kids and present when at work. I do sometimes feel very overwhelmed, to be honest. And email does not help – the handheld mobile phone is a curse because it peppers your day with gazing at emails as they come in. I try to do emails in a block but it’s hard. On Fridays I work at home so I can pick the kids up from school and I try to carve that day for reading and writing.



What’s the part of the job that makes it all worth it?



It’s really the moment before a show opens. The process of installing a show is a real pleasure. You spend two weeks in the gallery with the work unpacking it all quietly, and hanging it. It’s really a revelation seeing it all come together. The moment of exposure to the public, the private view situation, is always quite torturous for me. It’s fun that the art world is so social but you feel the real relationship with the work privately. I feel the same with performances – I love the rehearsal process and working with artists, but when it actually happens I’m very on edge. I do enjoy the criticism or praise you get after, though.



And finally, what would you say to anyone who thought the art world was a walled garden, or an intimidating place?



I agree that it can seem like that, but that’s just not the case. The art world is not one thing. There are many worlds within the art world. There are networks of like-minded people; dealers, curators, artists. It’s not closed if you have the interest and desire to be curious and participate. It’s just about finding your own path, which might be putting on a small show yourself in an artist-run space, doing an internship somewhere, or writing about art. Remember that might not be your final path either – I worked in a commercial gallery when I started and it’s not where I ended up.



I’d also point out that you don’t have to be totally social either. I used to work with someone who would go up to everyone and introduce herself but you don’t have to do that, you can connect with people in your own way. For me it was writing that gave me a way to find my own voice and get my name out. Like I say, there are many ways in and many ways of doing things; the art world is definitely not a walled industry.

