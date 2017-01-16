What does your typical day look like?

Typical days don’t really exist due to the frequent travelling I do for the job, but when I am at home in London I will start my day with a strong coffee and a Barrecore class or a run in Hyde Park, followed by breakfast at home. My day at the office starts at 9.30 and the mornings are usually spent answering emails and interview requests. If I don’t have a lunch meeting, I like cooking lunch at home, which is walking distance from the office, and it’s a nice way to clear my head and reflect on the morning. In the afternoons I might meet an editor or designer for tea in Mayfair or sit down and discuss strategy with the team at the office. Evenings are reserved for dinner with friends, as I try and see them as much as I can when in town. What would your advice be to young entrepreneurs with ideas to start their own brand, or open an online shop?

1) Aim high

2) Believe in yourself and your idea

3) Really know your USP

4) Outsource as much as you can in the beginning. This will give you flexibility (to grow or not to grow) and keep fixed costs to a minimum.