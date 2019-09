How This Luxury Shopping Entrepreneur Uses Street Style To Tout Emerging Designers

When it comes to luxury shopping online, there are a few go-to ports of call: Net-a-Porter, MatchesFashion, Farfetch... A little over five years ago, two sisters entered the e-comm fray with a platform that mixes emerging designers from around the world with some of the industry's most established brands. Avenue32 was founded by German-born Roberta Benteler and her sister Maya. At the time, Roberta was 26 and working in finance: She was a fashion enthusiast, though, and grew more and more frustrated by how difficult it was to buy then-young labels like Christopher Kane and Erdem, both online and IRL. Eventually, that nuisance inspired her to set up her own U.K.-based retail site to champion these lesser-known brands and make their designs more readily available to shoppers everywhere.