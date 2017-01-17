How This Luxury Shopping Entrepreneur Uses Street Style To Tout Emerging Designers

Fast-forward to 2017, and Avenue32 has grown immensely, not only because an expanded team (including fashion director Stephen Ayres, who joined from Liberty London in 2015) but also because of an engaging social media strategy which includes high-profile collaborations with fashion influencers. It certainly doesn't hurt that co-founder Roberta has quickly become an Instagram style star herself, regularly captured during Fashion Weeks mixing Céline, Balenciaga, and Gucci with Y/Project, Vetements and Louis Vuitton. It's a reflection of the mix found within Avenue32's stock — and, hey, what better billboard for the retailer's massive selection of designer goods than its founder's always-on-point street style?