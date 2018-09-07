A new runway season brings with it a lot of things: seating drama, street style photos to fawn over, and a slew of new "ugly trends" to try and figure out. But, year in and year out, the most important takeaway has to be the fresh crop of "It colors." In the past, we've feverishly sought out lavender fanny packs, soft yellow prairie dresses, and orange pumps post-Fashion Week in an attempt to integrate the runway into our daily wardrobes. And with New York Fashion Week already underway, you bet Pantone was quick to call out the colors making a splash in the shows we've seen so far.
In a recent WWD article, the color institute listed its top 12 shades for next spring, which are surprisingly pretty tame compared to the bolder colors we've grown accustomed to seeing. In the mix were some more-fall-than-spring curveballs like toffee brown and mossy green, which, given the fact that it's September, isn't necessarily a bad thing. But the warm shades of pink, red, and orange we look for after a brutal winter also make an appearance. And, according to Pantone Color Institute's executive director, Leatrice Eiseman, there's a legit reason why we crave them.
Eiseman told WWD: "From a psychological standpoint, when you look at what the colors mean, the hotter colors particularly in the red family are all about empowerment. That’s a word that has gotten some play that is really going to show itself in the spring collections. Confident, uplifting, joyful hues, but the undercurrent is empowerment to all of them.” In a nutshell? It looks like spring 2019 is all about empowerment. But really, what season isn't?
So, while the era of our obsession with #slimewatch2k18 may soon be over, at least we have colors like "mango mojito" and "fiesta" to keep us going.
