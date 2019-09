A new runway season brings with it a lot of things: seating drama, street style photos to fawn over, and a slew of new "ugly trends" to try and figure out. But, year in and year out, the most important takeaway has to be the fresh crop of "It colors." In the past, we've feverishly sought out lavender fanny packs, soft yellow prairie dresses, and orange pumps post-Fashion Week in an attempt to integrate the runway into our daily wardrobes. And with New York Fashion Week already underway, you bet Pantone was quick to call out the colors making a splash in the shows we've seen so far.