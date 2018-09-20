Meghan Markle Wore A Blue Coat, So We Want To Wear A Blue Coat

Meghan Markle likes what she likes. When The Duchess of Sussex isn't wearing bespoke Givenchy or singlehandedly bringing the bateau neckline, she's loyal to brands like J.Crew, Everlane, and, most recently, Smythe. Markle first wore a light camel-colored coat from the Canadian brand on her second public appearance after becoming engaged to Prince Harry in January. It sold out so fast, Smythe restocked it. Well, get those credit cards out, because we're more than sure another edition of the "Meghan Markle effect" is bound to happen.
Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, joined the Duchess and Prince Harry on her first royal engagement for the launch of her daughter's new cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook at Kensington Palace. While Ragland was dressed in a beige sweater, pants, ankle-strap heels, and a shawl, Markle relied on her blue Smythe peaked lapel coat for a fun pop of color. She wore all black underneath — a Tuxe Bodywear sleeveless turtleneck, Misha Nonoo's Saturday skirt, Sarah Flint Jay pumps, and a Catbird ring. The coat, however, was the focal point of the outfit — and also the most expensive, ringing in at $1,195.
Though we're willing to beat most people would plunk down their money for a coat worthy of a royal, we've found some options for similar-style pieces that aren't as pricy. Consider this your Meghan Markle moment.