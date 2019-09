How To Stack Your Rings The Meghan Markle Way

Markle has been a long-time loyalist of the trend. Back in 2015 — before she had even met Prince Harry! — on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig , she wrote : “Off-duty models sporting their midi rings and cuffs make layering jewelry look flawlessly carefree and cool, but to seamlessly pull off the look is not for the faint of heart; there’s some strategy to it, my friend.”