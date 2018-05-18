How To Stack Your Rings The Meghan Markle Way

You don’t need an engagement ring — though it helps, especially if it’s a cushion-cut diamond from Botswana — to emulate Meghan Markle’s hand party. The former actress, who once described her personal style as preppy Breton-meets-California bohemian, has kept her royal engagements on-trend by wearing stacks of thin, delicate rings on her fingers. (At Scotland’s Edinburgh’s castle in February 2018, for example, Markle doled out hearty waves, showing off not her famous engagement ring but the rings on every finger of her right hand except for the pinkie).
Markle has been a long-time loyalist of the trend. Back in 2015 — before she had even met Prince Harry! — on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, she wrote: “Off-duty models sporting their midi rings and cuffs make layering jewelry look flawlessly carefree and cool, but to seamlessly pull off the look is not for the faint of heart; there’s some strategy to it, my friend.”
Luckily, you don’t need a deep wallet to emulate Markle's ring stacks. That’s the beauty of her approachable-yet-aspirational style: You really can Get The Look however you please. As she said, all you need is the right strategy.