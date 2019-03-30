Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Rings
Fashion
15 Engagement Rings Made For Classic Brides
by
Eliza Huber
More from Rings
TV Shows
Colton Gave Cassie An Engagement Ring You’ve Seen All Over Instagram — &...
Sara Hendricks
Mar 30, 2019
Fashion
Hop Into Spring With A Fresh Collection Of Colorful Jewelry
Eliza Huber
Mar 27, 2019
Fashion
J.Lo's 15 Carat Emerald Ring Is A Stunner — Here's 15 Engagement Rings...
Eliza Huber
Mar 11, 2019
Fashion
R29 Readers' Favorite Sold-Out Ring Is Back With A Crowd-Ple...
You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Katy Perry's Flower Engagement Ring Is
So
Valentine...
If the news of Jennifer Lawrence's engagement (not to mention Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's secret wedding) wasn't enough for one helluva Valentine's
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Jennifer Lawrence Got A Simple Engagement Ring, So Now We Want Th...
When we heard rumors that Jennifer Lawrence, our favorite no bullshit celeb, got engaged to boyfriend, NYC art mogul Cooke Maroney, our first thought (of
by
Eliza Huber
Pop Culture
Jennifer Lawrence's Engagement Ring Is Extremely Jennifer La...
Just as soon as Jennifer Lawrence was spotted wearing what looked like a big engagement ring, the singer confirmed to People that she and boyfriend Cooke
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
Looking To Buy Some Jewelry For Your S.O. This Valentine's D...
Finding that one perfect gift for your S.O. is notoriously tricky — mostly because the perfect gift is different for everyone. From making each other's
by
Eliza Huber
Pop Culture
Is That A Ring On Your Finger, Kylie Jenner?
Kylie Jenner is showing off some serious bling on a certain ring finger and it has not gone unnoticed. Now the question is, to borrow an important
by
Anna Millard
Fashion
You're About To See This Ring Style Everywhere Come 2019
Here's a thought: What makes signet rings different from the rest? Where we used to see fingers weighed down by dozens of tiny, stackable rings, we're now
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
18 Gold Engagement Rings For The Not-So-Flashy Bride
Have engagement rings gotten a little too extravagant lately? From Lady Gaga's pink diamond ring to Priyanka Chopra's massive rock — it's hard to find a
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Now You Can Shop New York’s Only Black Woman Diamond Dealer On HSN
The only Black woman to own and operate her own business in New York's diamond district is now selling her wares to the masses, thanks to the Home
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Priyanka Chopra Attached Her Chopard Earrings To Her Veil
Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in a custom Ralph Lauren wedding dress that "took a total of 1,826 hours to complete," an insider shared. "It was
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
17 Pearl Engagement Rings If Diamonds Aren't Your Thing
Diamond engagement rings are cool and all, but after nearly 550 years in the spotlight (the first known diamond engagement ring was given to Mary of
by
Eliza Huber
Pop Culture
What Will Happen To All Of Paris Hilton's Engagement Rings?
Quite possibly more headline-making than Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka's break up will be "What will happen to that stunning $2 million ring?" The
by
Morgan Baila
Work & Money
How Much You Should You Spend On An Engagement Ring, According To...
Winter is coming, which means it's time to dust off your parka, pull out your coziest socks, and prepare for cuffing season. Or for those already in
by
Anabel Pasarow
Pop Culture
Meg Ryan's Engagement Ring Is A True Stunner
In what may be the most lo-fi engagement announcement ever, famed actress Meg Ryan shared the news of her engagement to John Mellencamp via an Instagram
by
Meagan Fredette
Fashion
20
Non
-Engagement Rings To Buy For Yourself
If there's one secret to a good self-care routine, it's knowing to treat yourself every once in a while. Go on a solo date to a fancy restaurant (dessert
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
The Under-$1,500 Rose Gold Engagement Rings Of Your Dreams
When rose gold first started appearing as the next big engagement ring fad a couple of years ago, we had our doubts about its longevity. Rose gold was
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Thanks To Lady Gaga, We're Eyeing These Pink Engagement Rings
It's official: We can't get enough of Lady Gaga (not news, but worth a reminder). Not only is she busy advocating for women and promoting one of the
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The Jewelry Trends You're Going To Start Seeing Everywhere
There are two types of jewelry we avidly invest in: the symbolic, life-long pieces (like wedding bands or future family heirlooms) and the day-to-day
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Buckingham Palace Is Selling $40 Replicas Of Meghan Markle's...
After Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle last November with a beautiful three-stone diamond ring, Stephen Connelly, director of U.K. jewelry brand
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
34 Engagement Rings That Will Earn You A "Yes"
The actual idea of a "proposal season" is pretty antiquated. In our opinion, any time you want to pop the question is as good as any. But similar to the
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
19 Engagement Rings For Anyone Looking To Get Hitched Quick
Is it just us, or is everyone getting engaged? Sure, it's technically 'wedding season.' But, there's just something different about this summer — and
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Affordable & Ethically Sourced Diamonds You Can Try Before You Buy
If walking through Manhattan’s diamond district gives you anxiety, or if you’re not based in New York City, two women are working to bring the fine
by
Channing Hargrove
Rings
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Wedding Rings Follow A Long Royal ...
As the whole world knows by now, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot this weekend. At the wedding, the newlyweds decided to continue an important
by
Jerica Lowman
Fashion
How To Stack Your Rings The Meghan Markle Way
You don’t need an engagement ring — though it helps, especially if it’s a cushion-cut diamond from Botswana — to emulate Meghan Markle’s hand
by
Noel Duan
Fashion
20 Unique Wedding Bands For Every Type Of Bride
First comes love, then comes marriage. That's the standard sequence of events in everyone's favorite playground song — likely the result of some steamy
by
Ray Lowe
Jewelry
16 Opal Rings To Love (Even If You're Not An October Baby)
Maybe you've come across opal jewelry before and backed off because it's not your birthstone for the taking — and maybe you’ve heard it’s bad luck
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
16 Rings That Prove Rose Gold Is Still Trendy
For awhile there, we couldn't turn a corner without a new rose gold product being shoved down our throats. From holiday decorations to red carpet looks,
by
Ray Lowe
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted