For a jewelry-loving maximalists, BaubleBar’s candy-colored website is a visually stimulating thrill ride. There are so many statement-making accessories that it’s hard to know where to begin your shopping journey. Perhaps with the shiny red heart earrings, or the rhinestone-embedded studs in the shape of a lemon wedge? But wait, there’s a sparkly, personalized initial necklace, and a vintage-inspired pink enamel stacking ring. The plethora of embellishments and textures harkens back to a groovier era of fashion, but the brand’s assortment still manages to feel fresh and thoroughly now.
Even more enticing than the site’s expansive, rainbow-hued selection are its seriously wallet-friendly prices — which, we’re happy to report, just got a little bit friendlier. The retailer just added a summer-ready selection of 200 pieces to a fire-sale section where everything is priced under $20. The discounts — which are all reflected on-site — are live now through June 28, at which point prices will return to their original state. So we encourage you to click through the 29 favorites we’ve rounded up — or head straight to the source — to immerse yourself in this psychedelic sale experience before it vanishes for good.
