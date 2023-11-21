20 Nordstrom Black Friday Clothing Deals Worth Adding To Cart

The hustle and bustle (and let's face it, stress) of Black Friday shopping can make it difficult to hone in on what's worth carting up. But that's what we're here for — to find you the best Black Friday clothing deals. And if you're a dedicated Nordstrom shopper (as we've come to realize many R29 readers are) then we think you'll appreciate our roundup of the very best of the best Nordstrom Black Friday deals when it comes to fashion.
Right now, Nordstrom's women's clothing sale section features designer items for up to a whopping 60% off. And we scoured the site to bring you our top picks, including loads of chunky sweaters, fan-favorite bras, sleek outerwear, and trendy denim. You'll find mega clothing deals on everything, from 25% off Steve Madden dresses to 55% off Frame jeans. Just note that some items have limited colorways on sale right now, so start carting up your favorites while supplies last.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.