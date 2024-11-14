From $50 to $500: The 26 Best Fashion Gifts For Every Budget

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
This holiday season, we’ve found the gifts that feel great to get and even better to give. Shop Well-Received, our collection of editor-approved holiday gift guides, here.
Whether you’re buying fashion presents for your entire extended family or just your nearest and dearest, you likely have a holiday shopping budget. Keeping that in mind, we sourced style-minded gifts for every price range. From a $30 bag charm (a major trend this year!) to $300+ silk sleepwear, these gift ideas will delight any fashion-loving recipient regardless of the number on the tag.
We’ve included a range of coveted accessories (see: trendy sneakers and statement earrings) and winter clothing (including some of the season’s most exciting designer collaborations). Plus, unexpected and super-aesthetic homeware (like coffee table books and quirky vases).
So whether you’re looking for under-$50 gifts for friends and coworkers or ready to splurge on a luxury gift for that special someone, start shopping and ticking people off your gifting list here.
Whether you’re buying fashion presents for your entire extended family or just your nearest and dearest, you likely have a holiday shopping budget. Keeping that in mind, we sourced style-minded gifts for every price range. From a $30 bag charm (a major trend this year!) to $300+ silk sleepwear, these gift ideas will delight any fashion-loving recipient regardless of the number on the tag.
We’ve included a range of coveted accessories (see: trendy sneakers and statement earrings) and winter clothing (including some of the season’s most exciting designer collaborations). Plus, unexpected and super-aesthetic homeware (like coffee table books and quirky vases).
So whether you’re looking for under-$50 gifts for friends and coworkers or ready to splurge on a luxury gift for that special someone, start shopping and ticking people off your gifting list here.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Fashion Gifts Under $50
If you’ve been searching for luxe gifts that only look expensive, we’ve got you. From statement earrings and jelly shoes that hit on 2024’s biggest trend list to stylish home goods. Think: printed cups from Farm Rio’s newly-launched homeware and Tecovas cowboy boot ornaments made from the brand's iconic luxe leathers. To elevate your giftee’s everyday accessories and tech? Cart up a bag charm (maybe several for a stacked moment) or a phone case in a trendy cow print.
Fashion Gifts Under $150
With a slightly roomier budget (yes, we found top-notch under-$100 finds, too), you can snag a pair of ever-popular Adidas Sambas sneakers or a limited-edition Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew hat. You can also explore higher-quality jewelry and premium sweatshirts. For the fashion-obsessed, expand their “Little Book Of” series with a new addition. And if you want something more tongue-in-cheek for the most in-the-know, consider an heirloom tomato-scented candle that nods to the viral 2024 Loewe tomato moment.
Fashion Gifts Under $350
With an increased price range comes more product options worthy of your dollars. Help your giftee explore the must-have barn jacket trend or get them feeling cozy in a cute cardigan this winter. And rather than clutch their pearls from being on the receiving end of an underwhelming present, your giftee will love a vase that’s cinched with pearls, instead.
We’ve also curated accessories like statement belts, leather watches, silk headbands, and furry scarves from fashion insider-approved brands.
We’ve also curated accessories like statement belts, leather watches, silk headbands, and furry scarves from fashion insider-approved brands.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Fashion Gifts Under $500
For that special someone in your life, there are endless possibilities of splurge-worthy luxury gifts. Coming in under $500, our top picks include statement handbags and celebrity-approved sunglasses. But if a Gucci bag is out of budget, consider gifting them a perfume that can also double as home décor. Similarly, for out-of-range watches, a sterling silver bangle is a trendy alternative.