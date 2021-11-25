Lululemon’s Black Friday Specials Are The Best We’ve Seen Yet

When it comes to premium activewear with a legendary cult following, no brand compares to Lululemon. And, we should know — R29's Shopping team is full of genuine die-hard fans who simply sweat for the stuff. We've covered the best-selling styles that fellow 'Lemon-heads are obsessed with; we test-drove (and loved) the buttery-soft Instill collection that launched earlier this year; we've already scoured the site for all the best holiday gift ideas from Lululemon. As the ultimate destination for high-quality workout clothes and performance gear, Lululemon doesn't need to host a Black Friday special — but it is. Happy Thanksgiving to us! We are grateful. Scroll on for some of our favorite finds from Lululemon's Black Friday event, broken down by the brand's top-selling categories. And afterward, if you're still click-happy for more deals this weekend, check out our coverage of all the best Black Friday sales here.
Built to wick sweat, dry fast, and keep you cool, Lululemon's low-friction, super-soft leggings are the workout staple you need.
From high-support bras to breathable tops perfect for yoga, Lululemon has you covered and supported (literally!) with breathable, adjustable, and even reversible sports bras.
Specials on jackets, pullovers, and parkas? Yes, please! Lululemon's sleek, soft, and water-repellent outerwear will keep you warm without leaving you overheated.
Made out of the same stretchy, breathable, sweat-wicking fabric Lululemon devotees know and love, these pants and joggers will keep you comfortable and cool at the office, your next coffee date, or wherever you're headed after Thanksgiving break.
Your Black Friday haul isn't complete without a bag, scrunchie, or face mask. Here are a few of Lululemon's cutest accessories and best scores.
