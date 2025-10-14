“Rejoicify” Over These Fashion & Beauty Wicked Collabs
Let us be glad and let us be grateful that the train to Oz has pulled back into the station. That’s right, the Wicked frenzy is back with Wicked: For Good, officially releasing in theaters on November 21. Ahead of the movie and press tour, Wicked merch and brand collaborations are already flying off shelves — just as they did this time last year.
From elevated apparel and accessories inspired by Elphaba and Glinda to Ariana Grande’s own r.e.m. Beauty makeup palettes, the fantastical collaborations across fashion, beauty, and more are endless. That means you can immerse into spooky season with witchy sunglasses, bags, and nail polish to take you from the pumpkin patch to Halloween parties to the theater and even Thanksgiving dinner.
Read on to preview and shop the best fashion and beauty Wicked collabs — from reader-favorite brands like LoveShackFancy and Bubble Skincare — that you can get your spellbinding hands on now.
