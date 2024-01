Next, there's Water Slide (these names!), a hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid and peptides. Hyaluronic acid needs no introduction, and I appreciate that Bubble has added peptides in the juice because those are tried-and-true dermatologist-approved ingredients for long-lasting hydrating if there ever was one. I didn't expect to like this formula so much since hydrating serums tend to get overlooked (meanwhile, everyone and their mother is asking me for a brightening serum reco!). But hear me out: Lots of my own skin concerns have been cured by simply hydrating more. Dullness, oiliness, texture — all of these symptoms were my skin crying out for moisture. In the weeks since integrating these Bubble serums into my routine, I've noticed smoother, more dewy skin. I probably wouldn't repurchase Moon Walk only because as a 30-year-old, I'm looking for more intense exfoliation in my routine. But all in all, Bubble has once again proved why it's one of the most exciting new names in skincare — and if they can win over the skin-savvy children taking over a Sephora near you, then they're definitely one to keep an eye on.