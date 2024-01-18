At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Bubble has emerged as one of my favorite skin-care brands as of late (see here and here) for many reasons: Above all, the stuff works – but is also accessibly priced so I don’t feel like I ever need to choose between saving money and taking care of my skin. Then, there’s the cute factor: The packaging is colorful yet elevated and makes every bathroom shelfie worthy of a post. (Yes, it's possible to make effective skincare that's cutely packaged for under $20 — and Bubble's beginner-friendly approach is also good for anyone looking to create a routine without dropping four times that or burning their skin off — we hope the Sephora 10-year-olds are paying attention!) After slowly rolling out new product categories (sunscreens and spot treatments being two major ones from last year), the brand is starting 2024 with a bang: Two brand-new serums are here, and they were worth the wait.
When people ask me for advice on building a skincare routine, I like to explain it as such: You can never go wrong with a gentle cleanser and moisturizer, and let your serum(s) be where you focus on skin goals and use active ingredients, whether that’s a retinol, vitamin C, niacinamide, or the like. Bubble’s two new serums, Moon Walk and Water Slide, cover the basics at an entry-level price point of $17 each — let's take a closer look, shall we?
First up, there's Moon Walk, an exfoliating serum powered by AHAs to deliver daily resurfacing and brightening benefits. I personally love an AHA serum, and in my experience, a little bit of exfoliation on the regular has worked wonders to keep breakouts at bay versus intermittent peels or exfoliating masks done once a week or every other week.
Some exfoliating serums I've tried have been pretty spicy, but Bubble's was on the milder end of the spectrum. There was a hint of tingle at first use, but it did subside. It's packed with a 7% concentration of a blend of AHAs, including lactic (which is responsible for the slight sour milk smell, sorry if that's a dealbreaker!), glycolic, and azelaic acids. I would definitely recommend this as a starter exfoliator, but if you're looking for something more intense (or if you want to specifically address things like fine lines or dark spots) then I might look elsewhere. (I actually preferred Bubble's acne-clearing serum as a daily treatment over this one.)
Next, there's Water Slide (these names!), a hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid and peptides. Hyaluronic acid needs no introduction, and I appreciate that Bubble has added peptides in the juice because those are tried-and-true dermatologist-approved ingredients for long-lasting hydrating if there ever was one. I didn't expect to like this formula so much since hydrating serums tend to get overlooked (meanwhile, everyone and their mother is asking me for a brightening serum reco!). But hear me out: Lots of my own skin concerns have been cured by simply hydrating more. Dullness, oiliness, texture — all of these symptoms were my skin crying out for moisture. In the weeks since integrating these Bubble serums into my routine, I've noticed smoother, more dewy skin. I probably wouldn't repurchase Moon Walk only because as a 30-year-old, I'm looking for more intense exfoliation in my routine. But all in all, Bubble has once again proved why it's one of the most exciting new names in skincare — and if they can win over the skin-savvy children taking over a Sephora near you, then they're definitely one to keep an eye on.