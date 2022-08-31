These Two Products Made My Acne-Prone Skin Glowy, Not Greasy

Growing up, a lot of acne products left my skin feeling dry and irritated (and my wallet empty). It felt like the choice was clear skin that looked red and imbalanced or moisturized skin covered in breakouts. I know I'm not alone in feeling frustrated with spending money on products that end up being a total bust. So when I came across Bubble, I basically discovered the acne-friendly brand I wish I had growing up.
The skin-care startup is all about skin positivity and creating products that are effective, fun, and affordable. (Everything is under $20, excluding bundles.) My oily skin has been feeling a little congested these days, so it was the perfect time to test out their latest power duo, The Re-Set.
Advertisement
The Re-Set consists of two new Bubble products: the Deep Dive AHA + PHA Exfoliating Mask and Float On Soothing Face Oil. Keep reading for my review of each one, and why they've become staples for keeping my skin clear.
Exfoliating is an important step for keeping skin bright and soft as well as for ensuring pores stay clear of acne-causing dirt and bacteria. It may seem counterintuitive, but a chemical exfoliator can be gentler on your skin than a rough scrub (remember the St. Ives Apricot scrub?) I tend to avoid harsh scrubs for that reason, so a chemical exfoliator like Bubble's Deep Dive AHA + PHA Exfoliating Mask was right up my alley. I followed the instructions and dispensed a few pumps onto clean skin. It didn't have much of a scent (Bubble products are fragrance-free) and had a lightweight, gel-cream consistency. Pretty soon after applying a thin layer to my skin, I definitely noticed a slight tingling sensation — nothing too crazy, but something sensitive folks will definitely want to keep in mind. With a formula packed with ingredients like azelaic acid, willow bark extract, and fruit enzymes (plus alpha and poly hydroxy acids), it's clear that it was getting to work fast. Instructions say to leave it on for up to 15 minutes, but I ended up rinsing the stuff off after ten the first time I used it. (FYI, only use it once a week to avoid messing up your skin barrier.)
Advertisement
After one use, my face already looked brighter and smoother. (I'm...shook?) My skin is prone to texture and sebaceous filaments near my chin, and this product definitely helped show those the door. As with any AHA, BHA, or PHA product, you always want to wear sunscreen during the day (and limit sun exposure) since those ingredients can make your skin extra sensitive to the sun. All in all, I was beyond impressed with Deep Dive — and TBH, I would go as far as to say it worked just as well as Drunk Elephant's Babyfacial, which retails for $80.
Up next was Bubble's Float On Soothing Face Oil. I'm a late adopter to oils as skincare but have found great success with certain formulas that leave my skin glowy, not greasy. Featuring a base of safflower seed oil, Float On is ideal for all skin in need of some T.L.C. At first feel, the texture was lightweight — possibly too much so since it felt like the stuff sitting on top of my skin as opposed to absorbing fully. However, the next night, I switched up the application method and added two drops to my moisturizer instead of applying it directly to my face after moisturizing; this was a total game-changer. Instead of feeling like I'd covered my face in a thin layer of Crisco, my complexion felt balanced and fresh. With this pro tip in mind, I added a drop to my favorite foundation to sheer it out a bit for daytime wear. The result: Healthy, gleaming skin.
Advertisement
Final Thoughts
Having worked in beauty for years, I must say: Bubble is, IMHO, not to be slept on. The ingredients are legit, the packaging is cute (and recyclable via the brand's partnership with TerraCycle), and the portions are generous for the price point. Whether my skin is feeling dull or I just want to anoint myself in nourishing oil, I'll be reaching for these two gems ASAP — and I encourage you to do the same.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.